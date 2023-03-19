Rescues in Action: Rickey and Clover

TAMPA, Fla. — Rickey and Clover are two adorable goats who are looking for a new home.

Here is what Ladybug Farm Sanctuary, Inc had to say about them:

"Ricky came to us through a local dog rescue. He was surrendered to the dog rescue by a family who had bought him for their son as an inside goat which turned out to be too much for them and decided it was best to surrender him. Ricky is as sweet as they come and very people friendly. Clover was surrendered to us by another farm due to her needing medical attention. Clover had a mass on her bum that needed to be surgically removed and the previous owners were not in a position to be able to afford the surgery at that time. The mass was removed and biopsied and came back as benign. She has healed up great and is as good as new! Previously Clover was more of a herd goat without much socialization. She was pretty skittish when she came in but was as sweet as can be. Over the past few months she has really started to come out of her shell.

We would love for Ricky and Clover to be rehomed together. Goats are herd animals and need a goat friend. We would consider rehoming them separately to a home(s) that already have other goats. The applicants will need to live in an area that allows livestock, have a fenced in yard and a proper goat shelter. If the adopters are first time goat owners LBFS will work with them to prepare the goat area and will be available to assist and educate the new owners every step of the way. We always want to make the process a positive one for the goats and the adopters."

If you're interested in adopting click here!