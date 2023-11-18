Rescues in Action: Molly

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Molly is a two-year-old pup that is looking for her forever person or people.

Here's what FLUFF Animal Rescue sent us about her:

"Miss Molly would love to join your family especially if you have a large fenced backyard that she can run around and sniff ALL THE THINGS with her hound nose! Sweet Molly had a rough start, a tough time trusting humans, and struggles a bit with her own confidence but in her foster home, she proved that with a little time, patience and positive training, she can be a lovable, fun and affectionate girl. She also likes to jump, especially over fences, so a very secure, high-fenced backyard is a must for this hurdle champion. She is heart worm positive and is currently being treated and is up to date on all vaccines, micro-chipped and spayed."

If you're interested in adopting her, click here.