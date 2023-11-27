Rescues in Action: Kourtney

TAMPA, Fla. — Kourtney is a 10-month-old ball of love who's looking to find a family.

Here's what Maxx and Me Rescue sent us about her:

"Kourtney was born on 2/17/2023. She has BIG personality & spirit! This baby is adorable, happy and playful. Though she is very vocal, she makes up for it with affection. Her kisses and wiggly butt will melt your heart. She is an inside dog, but she enjoys playing and sunbathing outside with other dogs or older children! She is crate-trained but only likes it when you are gone for a few hours. Though it is not where she prefers to sleep. She needs to be near her family or other four-legged families at all times. She has learned to sit and shake and does her business outside. She is also a Buccaneers fan! She likes to play fetch and go for walks! If she really loves you, she will nibble on your fingers!"

If you're interested in adopting Kourtney, click here.