Rescues in Action: Jack, Muffin, and Licorice

TAMPA, Fla. — AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue, Inc., Mercy Full Project, and Pet Pal Animal Shelter stopped by our ABC Action News studios to show off some cute dogs that need a good home.

JACK

Jack is one of five Shih Tau/Maltese mixes rescued from a hoarding case that involved more than 60 neglected dogs. The playful pup is under 10lbs and only 1-2 years old. He came to the rescue with his brothers, who all had matted hair down to their skin, were filthy, and scared.

The non-profit AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue says, “With weeks of love and care, Jack is learning to trust, run, and play like a dog should. Despite his unique little walk—likely caused by inbreeding and poor nutrition—he doesn’t let it slow him down! Jack is blossoming into a curious, brave boy, eager to find a calm, patient adopter who can continue showing him the beauty of life.”

Jack walks with his back legs elevated due to a condition he was born with, but he can run around and play in the yard. A home without stairs might be ideal for Jack.

Jack is microchipped and neutered; the rescue hopes someone will give Jack a good home and take an extra dog home, too. Jack’s brother Freddie is also up for adoption.

For Adoption information, clickhere.

MUFFIN

Muffin came to Mercy Full Project after his owner surrendered him. The owner had gotten sick and could no longer care for the 6-year-old dog.

Muffin is a Shih Tzu neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

He likes all the kids and other dogs. The sweet pup was very chill during the news segment and wants to find a home to love on his new owners.

For adoption information, click here.

LICORICE

Anyone looking for a playful black lab is in luck. Licorice is only 8 months old and just as cute and rambunctious as expected.

The non-profit Pet Pal Animal Shelter says, “People either love or hate Licorice, but we promise everyone will love our pup, Licorice! He is a typical lab pup with a happy-go-lucky attitude and a big love of toys. Licorice is intelligent and attentive, a great set of qualities for a best friend! He is an 8-month-old, 49-pound lab mix. Licorice loves to play with humans and other dogs and would love to be in an active household. He shows a little too much interest in cats (he thinks they would be very fun to chase) and will do best in a cat-free home.”

For adoption information, click here.

