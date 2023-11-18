Rescues in Action: Buttercup

TAMPA, Fla. — Buttercup is a 10-year-old lady with a lot of thoughts to share!

Here's what Maxx and Me Rescue sent us about her:

Buttercup amazes us daily! This sweet senior came to us after being horrifically, abused by her owners. Left outside suffering with a horrific skin condition, masses on her body and starving -a good Samaritan stepped in and convinced the owners who just wanted to euthanize the dog and let it die to surrender it to our rescue. We immediately stepped in to get her the treatment that she needed. The sweet girl is doing so much better. She is an absolute love and is currently in a home with cats and other dogs and she loves her foster daddy more than life itself. This girl is looking for a place to write out her days and enjoy basking in the sun! Oh and she is a level 10 snuggle bug! ❤️

If you're interested in adopting Buttercup, click here.