News Literacy Week focuses on trust in the media

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is the start of Nation News Literacy Week. ABC Action News’ parent company E.W. Scripps teamed up with the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan education nonprofit, to bring you special reports all week long. The focus is finding credible and reliable sources of information. This is important now more than ever before because trust in the media is at an all-time low.

According to a recent Gallup Poll, nearly 4 in 10 Americans, 38% said they have no trust in newspaper, tv, or radio. But why is that the case? That is the question ABC Action News asked Alee Quick, who works for the News Literacy Project.

She said that everyday people encounter so much information that it is easier now than ever to post and spread misinformation. That is a big reason why this year’s theme for News Literacy Week is “Trust.”

“Our mission is important right now because we just want to empower people to understand credibility or information, credibility of sources, and how to make decisions when they encounter information about what is true and what is not,” explained Alee Quick.

ABC Action News also asked Alee about people getting their news from only one source. Nowadays more Americans are choosing to get their news from sources that align with their political views. For example, take the New York Times. 53% of Democrats trust the Times… while that number is only 15% for Republicans. Alle said although variety is important, the most important thing is trust and credibility.

"But the important thing is that, within that variety, that you have that you are seeking information from, again, credible news sources, outlets that practice standards-based journalism, journalistic ethics,” said Alee.

ABC Action News is committed to giving you unbiased news and reporting the truth and facts. You can learn more about the News Literacy Project here.