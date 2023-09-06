Links mentioned on ABC Action News in September 2023

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of September.
- Hurricane Idalia Pasco County Solid Waste and Resource Recovery
- The county has started picking up storm and flood-damaged debris in the West Pasco region and in unincorporated areas along U.S. Highway 19. Debris Management Contractor collections will begin Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
- Crews will be on the streets every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next several weeks.
- You do not need to schedule debris pickup; however, if you would like to, please enter your information here.
- Regular garbage will be picked up by your private hauler on your regular trash days.
- Please separate and place all debris at the curb or roadside – being careful not to block fire hydrants, mailboxes, electrical boxes or any other structures. Do not place debris in bags, and make sure appliances are empty, with the doors secured or removed.
- *Note: Contractor-generated construction debris will not be collected.
- Debris must be separated into the following categories:
- Furniture (Mattresses, sofas, chairs, dressers, etc.)
- White Goods (Appliances, metal furniture/shelving, bikes, etc.)
- Construction (Drywall, tile, wet insulation, wet carpet, etc.)
- Vegetation (Tree cuttings no more than 5 ft long, branches bundled.)
- Hazardous Waste / Delayed pickup (Household chemicals, oil, gas, televisions, etc.)
- You can also report debris directly with our Customer Service team, M – F, from 8 – 5:
- Phone: 727.847.2411
- Chat: MyPasco.net
- E-mail: customerservice@mypasco.net