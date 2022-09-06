Watch Now
NewsLinks Mentioned on ABC Action News

Actions

Links mentioned on ABC Action News in September 2022

Links CMS (4).gif
WFTS
Links CMS (4).gif
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:09:26-04

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of September:

  • Tampa International Airport hosting Airport-wide Hiring Day
    • Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
      • at the Airport’s Main Terminal Event Space (Level 3), between the shuttles for Airsides E and F.
    • Full- and part-time jobs are available with some positions paying up to $41 an hour.
    • For more details about the event and a list of participating businesses, visit https://www.tampaairport.com/hiringday
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Station Info

Get Free, 24/7 Local News on Your Streaming Device