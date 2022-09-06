Links mentioned on ABC Action News in September 2022

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of September:
- Tampa International Airport hosting Airport-wide Hiring Day
- Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- at the Airport’s Main Terminal Event Space (Level 3), between the shuttles for Airsides E and F.
- Full- and part-time jobs are available with some positions paying up to $41 an hour.
- For more details about the event and a list of participating businesses, visit https://www.tampaairport.com/hiringday
- Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.