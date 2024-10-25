Links mentioned on ABC Action News in October 2024

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below, you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of October.
- Hillsborough County debris cleanup options for residents affected by Hurricane Milton
- Hillsborough County is making it easier for residents who hire private contractors like tree trimmers or landscapers to dispose of storm debris
- Complete a waiver form and then a contractor can present it at any county drop-off location in order to prove they are authorized to dispose of the debris on your behalf
- Click here for the waiver form