Links mentioned on ABC Action News in November 2022

- Application period for Operation Blue Roof ends Nov. 1
- The Blue Roof is designed to last up to 30 days and can withstand tropical-storm-force winds, enabling homeowners to get back into their homes quicker and focus on finding long-term fixes.
- Submit your application by visiting BlueRoof.us or call 888-766-3258.
- As of 10 a.m. Nov. 1, there are 24,055 applications with 2,033 completed.