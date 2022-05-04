Watch
NewsLinks Mentioned on ABC Action News

Actions

Links mentioned on ABC Action News in May 2022

Links CMS (4).gif
WFTS
Links CMS (4).gif
Posted at 5:22 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 05:22:49-04

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of May:

  • National Bike to School Day, May 4
    • Sidewalk Stompers is giving away new bikes and scooters at partner schools in Hillsborough County
      • 6:45-7:45 a.m., Broward Elementary (400 W Osborne Ave., Tampa) students will parade from Rivercrest Park to the school for a bike and scooter awards celebration.
      • 7-7:40 a.m., Roosevelt Elementary (3205 S Ferdinand Ave., Tampa) students will celebrate their over 280 walkers and bikers with a visit from Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
      • 7-7:40 a.m., Seminole Elementary (6201 N Central Ave., Tampa) students will celebrate Bike to School Day; bike and scooter awards presented on May 6th at 7:30 a.m.
      • 7-7:40 a.m., West Shore Elementary (7110 S West Shore Blvd., Tampa) students will celebrate Bike to School Day; bike helmet giveaway and free fitting event on May 20th, 4-5 p.m.
      • May 5th, 7-7:40 a.m., Summerfield Crossings Elementary (11050 Fairway Meadow Dr., Riverview) students will celebrate Bike to School Day; bike and scooter awards presented on May 6th at 11:30 a.m.
      • May 20th, 9 a.m., Just Elementary (1315 W Spruce St., Tampa), bike and scooter awards presented.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!