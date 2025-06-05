Links mentioned on ABC Action News in June 2025

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below, you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of June.
The Day of Play: Summer Bash
- This event helps prepare children from birth to 5 for their kindergarten journey
- There will be fun educational activities, games, giveaways, resources and more
- Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- University Area CDC Victor Crist Community Center Complex, 14013 North 22nd Street in Tampa
- Click here to register