ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of July:
- Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library’s Discovery Pass program
- Discovery Pass gives you a free admission or tour pass to select local museums and attractions using your library card
- Each pass provides a one-time admission or tour to an attraction on a specified date chosen by the customer
- Available on a first-come, first-served basis
- Reserve a pass online here.
- Click here for a full list of participating museums and attractions.