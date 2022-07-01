Watch Now
Links mentioned on ABC Action News in July 2022

WFTS
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 05:30:19-04

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of July:

  • Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library’s Discovery Pass program
    • Discovery Pass gives you a free admission or tour pass to select local museums and attractions using your library card
    • Each pass provides a one-time admission or tour to an attraction on a specified date chosen by the customer
      • Available on a first-come, first-served basis
      • Reserve a pass online here.
    • Click here for a full list of participating museums and attractions.
