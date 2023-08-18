Links mentioned on ABC Action News in August 2023

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of August.
- Hillsborough County's Fight the Blight operation
- From Monday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 25, residents who live in the area can put furniture, junk and debris, metal, electronics and up to five non-commercial tires at their curbside
- All material placed out by 5 a.m. will be hauled away by the Rapid Response team
- For a full list of participating locations and schedules, click here