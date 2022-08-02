Watch Now
NewsLinks Mentioned on ABC Action News

Actions

Links mentioned on ABC Action News in August 2022

Links CMS (4).gif
WFTS
Links CMS (4).gif
Posted at 11:08 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 11:08:59-04

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of August:

  • City of St. Petersburg hosting public hearings for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget
    • Public Hearing #1
      • City Council adopts the tentative FY23 City budget and millage rate.
        • Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 6 p.m.
        • City Hall, Council Chambers
        • 175 5th St. N.
    • Public Hearing #2
      • City Council considers adoption of the final FY23 budget and millage rate, and approval of the Capital Improvements Plan.
        • Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 6 p.m.
        • City Hall, Council Chambers
        • 175 5th St. N.
    • The public hearings will also be broadcast live on stpete.org/TV.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.