Links mentioned on ABC Action News in August 2022

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of August:
- City of St. Petersburg hosting public hearings for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget
- Public Hearing #1
- City Council adopts the tentative FY23 City budget and millage rate.
- Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 6 p.m.
- City Hall, Council Chambers
- 175 5th St. N.
- City Council adopts the tentative FY23 City budget and millage rate.
- Public Hearing #2
- City Council considers adoption of the final FY23 budget and millage rate, and approval of the Capital Improvements Plan.
- Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 6 p.m.
- City Hall, Council Chambers
- 175 5th St. N.
- City Council considers adoption of the final FY23 budget and millage rate, and approval of the Capital Improvements Plan.
- The public hearings will also be broadcast live on stpete.org/TV.
- Public Hearing #1