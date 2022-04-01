Watch
Links mentioned on ABC Action News in April 2022

Posted at 5:42 AM, Apr 01, 2022
ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of April:

  • St. Pete Beach Business Site Improvement Program
    • The City of St. Pete Beach has partnered with Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce to offer business improvement loans and grants through the St. Pete Beach Business Site Improvement Program (BSIP). This program will help local businesses meet and exceed local codes. Local businesses may apply for the new BSIP beginning April 1, 2022.
    • Click here to apply or for more information.
