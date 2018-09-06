New training for Polk County drug court therapists aims at helping PTSD patients

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County drug court therapists are learning a new type of therapy to help patients deal with post-traumatic stress and other kinds of trauma.

They're learning about accelerated resolution therapy, a type of psychotherapy that reprograms the way traumatic memories are stored in the brain.

"The feedback is they get their life back. They move on, they move forward. They're out living life and doing amazing things and paying it forward as opposed to sitting in a cesspool of misery," said trainer Myrna Molinari.

ART international is a Tampa based non-profit organization that is helping train professionals across the Country on the therapy.