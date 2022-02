The Smithsonian Museum wants your Disney photos!

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History is asking families nationwide to find old pictures of you at Walt Disney World as part of a project the museum is working on.

It could be a picture with Sleeping Beauty, waiting in line for "It's a Small World," or anything else you can think of at Disney!

They also want you to include a description of what the photo and visit meant to you.

