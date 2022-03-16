Watch
'You asked and it's back!': Netflix brings back comedy series staring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia's demands during the negotiations are becoming "more realistic" after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. "Efforts are still needed, patience is needed," he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. "Any war ends with an agreement."(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 16, 2022
Netflix announced on Wednesday the 2015 comedy series staring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back on the streaming service due to demand.

"You asked and it's back!" the streaming giant said on Twitter.

The series, "Servant of the People," ran from 2015-2019, according to IMDB.

In it, Zelenskyy starred as a school teacher that becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral, Netflix said.

The show won two awards and was nominated for three others, according to IMDB.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to virtually address Congress on Wednesday morning as Russia continues its assault on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Later in the morning, President Bide is scheduled to deliver remarks on what assistance the U.S. is providing Ukraine.

