'You asked and it's back!': Netflix brings back comedy series staring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Netflix announced on Wednesday the 2015 comedy series staring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back on the streaming service due to demand.

"You asked and it's back!" the streaming giant said on Twitter.

The series, "Servant of the People," ran from 2015-2019, according to IMDB.

In it, Zelenskyy starred as a school teacher that becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral, Netflix said.

The show won two awards and was nominated for three others, according to IMDB.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to virtually address Congress on Wednesday morning as Russia continues its assault on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Later in the morning, President Bide is scheduled to deliver remarks on what assistance the U.S. is providing Ukraine.