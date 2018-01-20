Women's March 2018: Everything you need to know about today's nation-wide protest

This weekend is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing-in. But hundreds of thousands of activists across the US also are marking the anniversary of last January's Women's March, and the movement it sparked in 2017.

The organizers of the movement hope to keep up the momentum from last year with a weekend of events and rallies across the country. Here's what you need to know about Women's March and related events this weekend.

Events across the US to keep an eye on

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles is expected to draw one of the largest crowds.

And of course, the march Saturday -- which will take place in Downtown Los Angeles -- will have a lot of star power. Celebrities expected to attend include Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox, Sophia Bush, Adam Scott, Olivia Wilde, Alfre Woodard and Megan Mullally.

Also attending: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles President & CEO Sue Dunlap, Black Lives Matter's Melina Abdullah and the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California's executive director, Hector Villagra.

Idina Menzel, Maxwell, Melissa Etheridge and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles are scheduled to perform.

LAS VEGAS

The Las Vegas event, which will take place at Sam Boyd Stadium on Sunday, will serve as a national voter registration and mobilization tour, which the Women's March organizers have dubbed "#PowerToThePolls."

"It was very relevant for us to go to Washington, DC, last year to send a message we were all united," Linda Sarsour, a Women's March co-organizer, told CNN. "When 2018 came around, we had to be really strategic about what message we want to come out of this gathering. And in order for us to put forth a strong message that women are going to lead the victories in 2018 electorally, we had to go to a state that was relevant. We chose Nevada."

Some of the speakers include:

Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat

US Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat

Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter

Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution

US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat

Maria Teresa Kumar, president & CEO of VotoLatino

María Urbina, national political director at Indivisible

Women's March co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who was announced as an honorary co-chair of the Women's March with Lewis, will not be in attendance. However, she will be featured in a video message that will be played during the event. There will also be live performances by Faith Evans and Ledisi.

NEW YORK

From New York, there's the 2018 Women's March on NYC hosted by the Women's March Alliance, according to the event's Facebook page.

The Saturday rally and march will begin at 11 a.m. at Central Park West, between 62nd and 82nd streets, the Facebook page says.

Additionally, the Women's March website lists a meet-up on Saturday ahead of Sunday's event in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON, DC

In the city that was home to the original Women's March on Washington, there'll be a rally and march on Saturday at the National Mall -- even with a government shutdown, according to its website.

The event's Facebook page says it's being held by March Forward Virginia, the Women's March on Washington 2018. As of Friday night, about 10,000 people had RSVP'd yes on the event's Facebook page.

Some notable speakers include:

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia

Nuchhi Currier, the president of Woman's National Democratic Club

Muthoni Wambu Kraal, EMILY's List vice president for outreach and training

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee

The DC rally will begin at 11 a.m. at the reflecting pool facing the Lincoln Memorial, according to its website.

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL

Last year, thousands marched at the Park City, Utah, event, led by comedian Chelsea Handler. This time around, there will be a Respect Rally on Main Street, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jane Fonda, Gloria Allred, Common and Nick Offerman are scheduled to attend. The rally corresponds with another march led by Handler. Both will take place on Saturday at Park City's City Park.

Not in one of those cities?

The Women's March has its own guide to various events happening around the world this weekend.

And some additional events are listed by March On, which formed as a spinoff organization following the Women's March last year.

"People who wanted to focus on electoral stuff came on board with March On," Vanessa Wruble, March On's executive director, said of the Women's March. "Those who are more focused on immigration and racial justice probably gravitated more toward Women's March Inc."

The goals remain the same, however: To get people to vote in 2018. March On has a similar initiative to the Women's March called "March On The Polls."

How to follow along

