Woman run over in Utah airport parking garage, husband charged with homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was run over by an SUV in the Salt Lake City International Airport garage Monday has died, and police have arrested her husband in connection with her death.

Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Shawn Christopher Sturgeon ran over his wife in the parking garage around 2:40 p.m. after the couple returned from a vacation.

SLCPD

"Shortly after the crash, Sturgeon drove the vehicle, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help," a press release from SLCPD read.

Police and paramedics responded. Sturgeon was taken into police custody and his wife, 29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

Shawn Sturgeon was booked on suspicion of "Automobile Homicide – Criminal Negligence DUI of Alcohol/Drugs," police said.

According to arrest documents, the couple and their small child were returning from vacation when the incident happened.

FOX 13 News Scene of a vehicular homicide in the parking garage at the Salt Lake City international airport, Monday, April 5 2022.

Officers who first arrived to the scene said that Mr. Sturgeon appeared to be intoxicated. With the smell of alcohol on his breath and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The officers testified that Mr. Sturgeon spontaneously said "I ran over my wife," "I killed my wife" and "I accidentally ran her over."

The report said, the child was in the backseat at the time of the incident.

According to reviewed surveillance video, police said, Mr. Sturgeon backed over Mrs. Sturgeon, "dragging her" and her "legs could be seen flailing about" as he continued to reverse.

Mr. Sturgeon then allegedly got out of the vehicle, walked over to his wife, picked her up and put her in the passenger seat.

SLCPD

Sturgeon asked for a lawyer and did not make any further statements to police, according to the report.