WNBA's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges

Paul Beaty/AP
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens (30) during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 05, 2022
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.

The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team.

Russian media reported the player was Griner, and her agent did not dispute those reports. Agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas says she is in contact with Griner's legal representation, the WNBA and the NBA.

The State Department has urged all Americans in Russia to depart immediately.

