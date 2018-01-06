Wisconsin arrested for drunk driving twice in four hours

A Wisconsin man was arrested twice Thursday evening for two separate OWI charges, according to the West Bend Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, he was first stopped for a traffic violation at 5:44 p.m.

After he failed sobriety tests, he blew a 0.12 in a breathalyzer test. He was arrested and charged with an offense OWI and for operating a car with a revoked driver's license.

Shortly after being released to a friend, the 26-year-old was pulled over for speeding southbound on US Highway 45.

He again failed sobriety tests, and after blowing a 0.092 was arrested at 9:13 p.m. for another second offense OWI and for operating a car with a revoked driver's license.

The South Milwaukee man was taken to the Washington County Jail.