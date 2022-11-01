Watch Now
Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 11:00 PM, Oct 31, 2022
Winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

The winning numbers are 19-13-39-59-36 and the Powerball number 13.

Monday's Powerball features its second $1 billion jackpot in the lottery's history. It also marked the fifth largest in U.S. history after three previous Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, which was worth $825 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022.

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on August 3.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, November 2.

