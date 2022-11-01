Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

The winning numbers are 19-13-39-59-36 and the Powerball number 13.

Monday's Powerball features its second $1 billion jackpot in the lottery's history. It also marked the fifth largest in U.S. history after three previous Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, which was worth $825 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022.

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on August 3.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, November 2.