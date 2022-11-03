Winning numbers drawn for $1.2B Powerball jackpot, second largest in history

Winning numbers for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

The winning numbers are [22, 11, 60, 02, 35] and the Powerball number [23].

Wednesday's Powerball features the second-largest jackpot in the lottery's history at $1.2 billion. It also marked the fourth largest in U.S. history after three previous Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Monday's drawing, which was worth $1 billion.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022.

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on August 3.

The next drawing will be held on Saturday, November 5.