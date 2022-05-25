What we know about the victims of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde so far

A fourth-grade teacher, a 10-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were among those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, ABC News has learned.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The alleged gunman -- identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School -- is dead, authorities said.

"When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now," Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters.

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Amerie jo Garza, 10

Amerie jo Garza's father, Angel Garza, told ABC News that his daughter just turned 10 two weeks ago -- her birthday was May 10. Garza met with U.S. Marshals Tuesday night, who informed him that his daughter had been killed in the shooting at her elementary school.

"Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby," Garza wrote in a statement to ABC News. "She's been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don't take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me."

Angel Garza Amerie jo Garza, 10, was killed when a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, May 24.

Xavier Lopez, 10

Fourth-grader Xavier Lopez died in Tuesday's elementary school shooting, his family confirmed to ABC News.

According to his cousin, Xavier's mom was at his awards ceremony one to two hours prior to the shooting, not knowing it would be the last time she would see him.

Lopez family Xavier Lopez, 10, was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, May 24. He was in fourth grade.

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at the elementary school, was killed in the shooting, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, confirmed to ABC News. She had been a teacher in the school district for approximately 17 years, Delgado said.

"I'm furious that these shooting continue. These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all," Delgado said. "This is my hometown, a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen, especially to loved ones."

"All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all," she said.

Lydia Martinez Delgado Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher was killed when a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, May 24.

This story will be updated as we learn more