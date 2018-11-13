WATCH: Pokémon Detective Pikachu trailer released, starring Ryan Reynolds

Pokémon is hitting the big screen again in 2019 in a first of its kind, live-action movie.

On Monday, Legendary Pictures and The Pokémon Company released the first trailer for Detective Pikachu. The movie will star Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Rita Ora.

Many people have noted how the little furry ball of lightning sounds and acts a lot like Reynolds' superhero character, Deadpool.

The movie is set to be released May 10, 2019. It is directed by Rob Letterman and written by Nicole Perlman and Letterman.