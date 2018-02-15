Watch out for these toxic lip products

While all natural, organic and chemical free products are the new norm, the cosmetic industry has yet to jump on that bandwagon. A new study said some of the top brands we’ve come to know and love can cause serious health problems.

Lipstick is a staple in every woman’s makeup bag and lip balm is pretty much in everyone’s pocket. We apply lip products on average more than two times a day, which means we ingest a lot of the product in our lifetime.

The new report from U.S Public Interest Research Group found many of our favorite brands are loaded with chemicals like fragrance and parabens that doctors say can cause health problems like cancer, reproductive and respiratory problems with excessive use.

The report said you should stay away from are Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, e.l.f Pout Perfector, Chapstick Classic Original and many of the L’Oréal lip products. Part of the problem is that the ingredients in these products aren’t really regulated. The report calls on makers to remove chemicals and to disclose the ingredients in fragrances.

Until then, some all natural alternatives include Burt’s Bees and Mineral Fusion which both can be found at Whole Foods and Target.