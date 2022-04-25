Washington woman rescued after falling headfirst into toilet while trying to get dropped phone

A viral Facebook post by a fire department in Washington details the rescue of a woman who fell headfirst into a vault toilet while she tried to retrieve her dropped phone.

The Brinnon Fire Department said it happened near a parking lot on Mt. Walker on Tuesday, April 19.

The woman, who is in her 40s, dropped her phone in the toilet while she was using it, the department said. She took the toilet seat apart and tried to use her dog's leash to get the phone but was unsuccessful.

The department said the woman then tried to use the leash to support herself to reach in and grab the phone. That also didn't work and the woman slid into the toilet head first.

Firefighters said she tried for 15-20 minutes to get out but called 911 when she was unable to. Crews arrived and used a makeshift wooden structure to pull the woman out. The department said firefighters passed pieces down to the woman until it was tall enough for her to stand on.

The woman was not injured. She was washed down and given a Tyvek suit to wear.

Firefighters strongly encouraged the woman to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste but, "she only wanted to leave," the department said.

The department said the woman was "extremely fortunate" to not be overcome by toxic gases or sustain injury.