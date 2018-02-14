Video shows officers in Ohio stopping a wrong-way driver

Police in Columbus, Ohio shared video on Tuesday of officers performing a PIT on a driver going the wrong way down an interstate.

The incident took place early Sunday morning on Interstate 670, just east of the city's downtown. The white Ford Taurus was traveling westbound down the eastbound lanes.

Police tried to pull over the car, but after the driver initially slowed down, he then sped up.

Officers Jeffrey Ward and Officer Joshua Buck then performed the PIT on the vehicle, wedging the car into the interstate's median.

The suspect, Rodger Ford Jr., was then taken into custody, and charged with OVI and other charges, the Columbus Police said.