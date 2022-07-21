Watch Now
Video: New York police officer makes arrest on horseback

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 21, 2022
NEW YORK CITY — Officers in New York City were able to make an arrest thanks to the help of a four-legged crime stopper.

According to the New York Police Department, a man suspected of robbing a sunglass vendor in Times Square on Saturday came into contact with an NYPD special operations officer on horseback.

A body cam video posted Tuesday on Twitter by NYPD showed the officer pointing at the alleged suspect before the man runs off.

But Samson the horse was hot on his trail.

"With assistance from nearby officers, an arrest was quickly made," the department said.

According to CNN, officers arrested 34-year-old Ignacio Lewis.

The news outlet reported Lewis was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Following the release of the body cam video, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took to Twitter to commend the arrest.

"There was no chance this robbery suspect could outrun our 10-foot cop riding Samson!"

