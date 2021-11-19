Video captures 14 suspects robbing high-end store in Illinois

Authorities in Illinois say 14 thieves hit a high-end store at once in broad daylight.

In a press release, the Oak Brook Police Department says the suspects robbed a Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Center on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

"Once they entered the store, they pulled out the garbage bags from their coats and started filling them with [the] merchandise," said Police Chief James Kruger.

After robbing the store, the suspects drove away in three vehicles, police say.

On Friday, police say they recovered one of the vehicles, a stolen Dodge Charger, which was stolen out of Chicago in October.

Police say they are using the license plate numbers of the getaway cars to hunt for the criminals.

The department said the suspects reportedly got away with $120,000 worth of merchandise.

According to WLS, another Louis Vuitton store was hit last month where $66,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Police say they are looking to see if the two cases are connected.