Vehicle plows into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai

A vehicle plowed into pedestrians on a busy Shanghai street Friday morning, injuring at least 18, the local government said.

The van mounted the sidewalk at a busy intersection in downtown Shanghai around 9 a.m., knocking down pedestrians, the Shanghai government said in a statement.

A small fire broke out in the car but has since been extinguished by firefighters, it added. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, including three seriously injured.

The incident took place in front of a Starbucks store at the intersection of West Nanjing and Xinchang Roads in the city's Huangpu District, the state-run People's Daily reported.

The van was carrying a number of gas tanks at the time of the crash, the paper added.

In one video from the scene, a man lies motionless on the ground as pedestrians cry and crowd around a brown van billowing dark smoke.

In another, firefighters struggle to extinguish flames shooting up from inside the vehicle.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.