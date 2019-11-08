"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had emergency surgery this week to correct a blocked intestine, forcing "Wheel of Fortune" to cancel its tapings on Thursday.

On Friday, tapings resumed with a familiar face as host.

Vanna White, the long time hostess of "Wheel of Fortune," stepped into Sajak's role as host on Friday.

"Wheel of Fortune" tweeted that Sajak's surgery was "successful."

"Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host," the tweet read.

Sajak, 73, has hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1981. White joined Wheel of Fortune a year later.