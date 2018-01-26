USPS worker caught illegally dumping loads of mail in Kansas City neighborhood, city says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An investigator working with Kansas City has caught a USPS worker on camera illegally dumping loads of mail off the side of the road.

According to the report from the city and matching images from Google Street View, the dumping site is near 45th and Garfield, just east of where the streets intersect.

Mail dumped near 71 Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. Photo courtesy the City of Kansas City, Missouri.

USPS sent employees to the site Friday to pick up the mail. It appears to be mostly flyers and advertisements.

USPS sent Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City the following statement:

"These actions – if true – are not consistent with and don’t represent the values of the Postal Service organization and will not be tolerated. Since this is an active investigation we are unable to comment further, but will take all appropriate actions based on the results of the investigation to ensure that the integrity and values of the USPS organization are upheld."

The city is expected to provide more information Friday. There were no further details immediately available.