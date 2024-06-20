Watch Now
US jobless claims fall to 238,000 from 10-month high, remain low by historical standards

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, a "Now Hiring" sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 20, 2024

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits slipped last week.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 238,000 from a 10-month high of 243,000 the week before.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out weekly ups and downs, rose by 5,500 to 232,750, highest since September.

Weekly unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — remain at low levels by historical standards, a sign that most Americans enjoy unusual job security.

