US jobless claims fall to 238,000 from 10-month high, remain low by historical standards

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits slipped last week.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 238,000 from a 10-month high of 243,000 the week before.
The four-week average of claims, which evens out weekly ups and downs, rose by 5,500 to 232,750, highest since September.
Weekly unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — remain at low levels by historical standards, a sign that most Americans enjoy unusual job security.
