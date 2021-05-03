US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

The Biden administration says four families that were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump’s presidency will be reunited in the United States this week.

The families represent what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort.

Two of the four families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican.

Exactly how many families will reunite in the United States and in what order is linked to negotiations with the American Civil Liberties Union to settle a lawsuit.

But Mayorkas says there are more to come.

