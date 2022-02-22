Ukraine, Russia conflict could raise gas prices, according to AAA

TAMPA, Fla. — Experts said the conflict between Ukraine and Russia could cause gas prices to increase even more.

Florida gas prices increased another six cents last week, according to AAA. Monday's state average of $3.50 per gallon is five cents more than this time last week and 90 cents more than this time last year.

"Especially if there’s any sanctions against Russia that impacts their oil infrastructure, the energy market as a whole that could lead to higher oil prices, which could drag the gasoline much higher...to what degree we just don’t know. There’s a lot of speculation out there about how high oil prices are going to go, but we’re in a position where we’ll going to wait and see," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson.

The most expensive metro markets include West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville.

AAA recommends ways to save money including combining errands to limit drive time, shop around for the best gas prices in your community and consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Experts also suggest removing excess weight from your vehicle and to drive conservatively. Experts said aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

ABC Action News political analyst, Dr. Susan MacManus, said Americans will likely feel an impact at home if Russia invades Ukraine.

"Bottom line, it’s people's cost of living. It’s their gas prices. It’s even a possibility of some kind of interruption with their Internet system with a cybersecurity attack," said Dr. MacManus.

Daily gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com.

