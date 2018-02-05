Uber driver shot, killed while picking up passenger in Detroit

DETROIT - An Uber driver was shot and killed Sunday night while picking up a passenger on Detroit’s west side, police said.

It happened at about 7:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of Coyle Street, near Greenfield Road and Fenkell Avenue in Detroit.

A witness told police the driver was picking up a woman to get something to eat.

The suspect was last seen driving a dark pick-up truck.

No other information is available at this time.