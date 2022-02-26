Watch
Two shot near Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis

Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two people were shot near the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Indianapolis.

Police report both victims are in stable condition.

IMPD says two men were shot inside the Jewish Community Center on Hoover Road on Feb. 26, 2022. IMPD does not believe the shooting was religiously motivated or in any way connected with a hate crime.

IMPD says they do not believe the shooting was religiously motivated or in any way connected with a hate crime, but that will be investigated due to the location.

Lieutenant Shane Foley says there is no ongoing threat at the Center and the shooting was "connected to a disturbance possibly related to a basketball game."

Foley says a suspect fled the scene and police are still looking for them. IMPD is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911 or IMPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was first reported by Michelle Kaufman at WRTV in Indianapolis.

