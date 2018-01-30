Two men sentenced for having enough Fentanyl to kill all of NYC and New Jersey

Two men have been sentenced for possessing enough Fentanyl to kill the entire population of New York City and New Jersey.

Authorities say the men had nearly 100 pounds of the synthetic opioid, equivalent to more than 18 million lethal doses.

New Jersey authorities seized the Fentanyl in June of last year.

Jesus Carrillo-Pineda and Daniel Vasquez pleaded guilty last month and were sentenced to 10 years and six years in prison, respectively.

Fentanyl can be prescribed legally for pain, but most of it is made illegally and added to heroin or used to create counterfeit oxycontin.

The CDC estimates that more than 30 percent of the overdose deaths in 2016 were attributed to synthetic opioids.