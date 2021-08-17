Twitter testing new feature that'll allow users to report tweets that contain misinformation

Twitter is allowing some users on its social media platform to report tweets that contain misinformation.

On Tuesday, the company announced that the new feature they are testing would allow someone to flag a tweet as “It’s misleading” after clicking on the report tweet button.

"We're assessing if this is an effective approach, so we’re starting small," the company said.

The company added that the test is limited, and they won't respond to every tweet that is flagged.

But they added that users' input would help them "identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work."

The new feature will be available to some users in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia.