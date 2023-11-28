Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

TSA highlights hard-working explosive detection dogs in 2024 calendar, and you can download it for free

TSA canine calendar 2024.PNG
TSA
TSA canine calendar 2024.PNG
Posted at 5:06 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 05:06:35-05

TSA released its 2024 canine calendar, which highlights hard-working canines from across the nation.

There are more than 1,000 explosive-detection dogs featured.

The cover girl is Dina, is the winner of the 2023 cutest canine contest. She works at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

This year’s 15 canine winners were selected from dozens of entries submitted by TSA canine teams from across the country.

Zeta, a german shepherd, represents Tampa International in the calendar for the month of September.

Here's a fun fact: Zeta cannot travel without her kong rope toy!

Zeta TSA.PNG

Click here for more information or to download the free calendar.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.