President Trump addresses Florida school shooting, says America's children will never be alone

As President Donald Trump addressed the nation regarding a shooting massacre at a high school in Florida on Wednesday, the White House flag flew at half-staff.

Trump said "our entire nation with one heavy heart is praying for the victims and their families."

He told victims and families their suffering is also the suffering of the nation. The President said no one should be in fear in a school.

"Each person who was stolen from us yesterday had a full life ahead of them," Trump said.

They each had dreams to pursue and talents to share with the world, he said.

"We comfort the grieving and the wounded."

Trump said he is making plans to visit Parkland and meet with families and officials. He also said in this time of darkness "we hold on" to prayer and scripture.

During the address, the President said he wanted to speak to America's children, who should know they are not alone and never will be. He said to turn to a teacher, family member, local police officer, or local faith leader when help is needed.

President Trump said to answer hate with love. He also said the nation should strive "for a much better tomorrow."

Early Thursday, the President signed a proclamation honoring the victims. Seventeen died and 15 were injured.

UPDATES FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES:

• Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said all 15 families of victims have been notified

• The suspect will appear at 2 p.m. EST at the Broward County Courthouse for an initial hearing

• FBI and local authorities will interview everyone in the school who may know anything about the incident and the suspect

• One of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday was the school's athletic director

• Sheriff Israel said the high school campus had an armed officer who never encountered the suspected shooter during the attack

Governor Rick Scott said leaders will be addressing school safety and resources about how to make sure every student and person inside a school building is safe. He will stay in Parkland to work alongside the Broward County Sheriff's Office and other officials throughout the investigation into Wednesday's incident.

EARLIER STORY:

President Donald Trump today highlighted the apparent mental instability of the gunman who allegedly killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!" Trump tweeted.

The mayor of Parkland, Christine Hunschofsky, reacted to Trump's tweet when it was read to her by CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"If a solution was simple for these things, we would have found one already," she said.

Hunschofsky added that she hopes a shooting like the one in her town "never happens anywhere again" and going forward vowed to be more vigilant in talking to her community about posts on social media or disturbing behavior.

The only gun measure Trump has signed since taking office revoked an Obama-era rule that required the Social Security Administration to disclose information quarterly to the national gun background check system about certain people with mental illness. It's not clear whether that measure would have prevented Wednesday's massacre.

Warning signs

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is now among the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, is in custody. Cruz was previously expelled from the school for unspecified disciplinary reasons, officials said.

Cruz had a variety of gun and violence-related postings on social media sites, and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said his digital profile contained what he called "very, very disturbing" content.

Postings under the name Nikolas Cruz included threatening comments under videos on YouTube and other sites, including "I whana shoot people with my AR-15" (sic), "I wanna die Fighting killing s**t ton of people" and "I am going to kill law enforcement one day they go after the good people."

On his Instagram page, Cruz posted a photo of a shotgun, and in another photo, he is shown brandishing a pistol that appears to be a type of BB gun. In other pictures he is covering his face with a kerchief and brandishing long knives.

Police say Cruz was armed with multiple magazines and at least one AR-15 style rifle.

The suspected shooter bought the firearm in the past year and had passed the background check to make the purchase, according to a US official briefed on the investigation.