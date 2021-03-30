Trump, former first lady Melania launch new personal website

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania are launching a new website.

The website - 45office.com - will allow Trump supporters to connect with the former president. They'll also be able to request personalized greetings or asking the Trump's to participate in events.

According to the new site, it is committed to "preserving the Trump Administration's magnificent legacy, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda."

It also has Trump and Melania's biographies and lists Trump's achievements in office.

"Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future," the website read. "Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace."

The former president was banned from using social media platforms Twitter and Facebook after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in January.