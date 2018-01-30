Trump expected to announce order to keep Guantanamo Bay prison open

2:11 PM, Jan 30, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2006, file photo, reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, a shackled detainee is transported away from his annual Administrative Review Board hearing with U.S. officials, in Camp Delta detention center at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba. In the last comprehensive review of prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. government decided nearly 50 were ìtoo dangerous to transfer but not feasible for prosecution,î leaving them in an open-ended legal limbo. Now in 2016, it seems many may not be so dangerous after all. (AP Photo/Brennan Llinsley, File)

Brennan Linsley
President Donald Trump is expected to announce during his State of the Union address that he plans to keep open the high-security military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba - reversing a decision by President Barack Obama to close the controversial prison, according to a senior administration official and a senior State Department official.

Trump would do so by issuing an executive order that retains the U.S. right to move new detainees to the facility if warranted, but there are no plans to do so, according to a State Department official.

U.S. diplomats have been instructed to inform relevant embassies of the change in policy following the State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Trump's planned executive order, first reported by POLITICO, would rescind a prior order issued by Obama.

Obama made closing the Guantanamo Bay prison one his first and highest priorities as president, but he was not able to achieve that signature goal.

In 2009, Obama signed an executive ordered stating that the prison be closed "as soon as practicable, and no later than one year from the date of this order," but it remains open because of resistance from Congress.

While hundreds of detainees have been transferred from the facility, 41 detainees currently remain. One of the most infamous detainees is 9/11 alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who has been held at Guantanamo Bay since 2006.

During the campaign, Trump endorsed keeping the prison open saying, "We're gonna load it up with some bad dudes, believe me, we're gonna load it up."

A White House spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.