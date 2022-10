The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Karl formed off the coast of Mexico Tuesday evening.

According to the NHC, the system had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northwest at 6 miles per hour.

Ahead of the storm, a Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz.

On the forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico on Thursday.

Gradual strengthening is expected for the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening on Thursday.