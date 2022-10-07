Tropical Storm Julia forms off the coast of Colombia

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Julia formed off the coast of South America late Friday morning.

According to the NHC, the system had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west at 18 miles per hour.

Ahead of the storm, Hurricane and Tropical Storm warnings were issued for parts of Nicaragua, Honduras, Venezuela, and Colombia.

On the forecast track, Tropical Storm Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea over the next couple of days before making landfall on Sunday. After landfall, the NHC said the remnants will turn west-northwestward and move across Central America through Monday.