Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Tropical Storm Julia forms off the coast of Colombia

Tropical Storm Julia on 10/7/2022
WFTS
Tropical Storm Julia on 10/7/2022
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 11:34:40-04

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Julia formed off the coast of South America late Friday morning.

According to the NHC, the system had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west at 18 miles per hour.

Ahead of the storm, Hurricane and Tropical Storm warnings were issued for parts of Nicaragua, Honduras, Venezuela, and Colombia.

On the forecast track, Tropical Storm Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea over the next couple of days before making landfall on Sunday. After landfall, the NHC said the remnants will turn west-northwestward and move across Central America through Monday.

Tracking the Tropics | October 7, morning update

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.