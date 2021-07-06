Tropical Storm Elsa inches closer to Florida as parts of the state issue Hurricane Watches

Tropical Storm Elsa is continuing to inch closer to Florida Tuesday, as its outer bands are already bringing rain and win to the Sunshine State ahead of the system's expected landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday morning on the state's west coast.

According to a 5 a.m. ET update Tuesday morning from the National Hurricane Center, Elsa was located just southwest of Key West with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The system is inching northward at about 12 mph.

The NHC warns that Elsa could produce "heavy rainfall" with "considerable flash and urban flooding" possible in southern and western Florida. The agency also warns that life-threatening storm surge is possible in those areas on Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Portions of the Florida coast have issued a hurricane watch in advance of Elsa. Much of Florida's west coast and the Florida Keys are already under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Later in the week, the NHC says that tropical storm conditions could be possible in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina as Elsa continues to move northward.

Elsa has already proven to be deadly after claiming the lives of three people in the Caribbean over the weekend.