Tropical Storm Danny has formed near the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said.

Danny is about 85 miles from Beaufort, South Carolina, and is producing a “ large area of showers and thunderstorms.”

“Regardless of development, a few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Center reports .

The possibility of the weather system forming into a larger storm is “high” according to the agency.